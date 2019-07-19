Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ERI

In trading on Friday, shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.92, changing hands as low as $44.39 per share. Eldorado Resorts Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ERI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.865 per share, with $54.415 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.52.
