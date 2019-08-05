Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQH

In trading on Monday, shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.23, changing hands as low as $19.73 per share. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EQH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.72 per share, with $23.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.88.
