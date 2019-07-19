Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPR

In trading on Friday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.36, changing hands as low as $73.08 per share. EPR Properties shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPR's low point in its 52 week range is $62.75 per share, with $80.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $73.43.
