Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.72, changing hands as low as $24.60 per share. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.655 per share, with $27.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.67.
