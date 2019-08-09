Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ECOL

In trading on Friday, shares of US Ecology, Inc. (Symbol: ECOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.77, changing hands as low as $60.28 per share. US Ecology, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ECOL's low point in its 52 week range is $54.24 per share, with $77.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.03.
