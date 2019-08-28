Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.29, changing hands as low as $91.82 per share. Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EA's low point in its 52 week range is $73.91 per share, with $128.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.92.
