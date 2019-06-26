Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DORM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.15, changing hands as low as $83.31 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $65.68 per share, with $95.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.14.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »