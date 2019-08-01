Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOOR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.57, changing hands as low as $51.96 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOOR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.76 per share, with $71.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.43.
