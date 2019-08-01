Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLTR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.95, changing hands as low as $94.70 per share. Dollar Tree Inc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $78.78 per share, with $113.375 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $97.69.
