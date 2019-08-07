Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.40, changing hands as low as $34.84 per share. Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $56.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.05.
