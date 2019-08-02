Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DISCK

In trading on Friday, shares of Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.13, changing hands as low as $26.86 per share. Discovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DISCK's low point in its 52 week range is $21.9907 per share, with $31.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.90.
