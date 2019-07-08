Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CTB

In trading on Monday, shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: CTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.90, changing hands as low as $30.73 per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.27 per share, with $35.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.78.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »