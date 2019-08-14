Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CSCO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.08, changing hands as low as $50.13 per share. Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $40.25 per share, with $58.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.61.
