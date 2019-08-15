Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.85, changing hands as low as $44.48 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRS's low point in its 52 week range is $32.7725 per share, with $60.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.62.
Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »