Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.29, changing hands as low as $152.54 per share. Clorox Co shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLX's low point in its 52 week range is $127.34 per share, with $167.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $153.19.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »