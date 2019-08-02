Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CIT

In trading on Friday, shares of CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.90, changing hands as low as $47.13 per share. CIT Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CIT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.50 per share, with $55.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.36.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »