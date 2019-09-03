Quantcast

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CFX

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.17, changing hands as low as $25.80 per share. Colfax Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Colfax Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CFX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.95 per share, with $37.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.23.

