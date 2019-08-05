Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CFG

In trading on Monday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.83, changing hands as low as $34.27 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.62 per share, with $41.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.43.
