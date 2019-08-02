Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CCU

In trading on Friday, shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (Symbol: CCU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.20, changing hands as low as $27.13 per share. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CCU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.30 per share, with $29.48 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.38.
