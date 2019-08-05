Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CBRL

In trading on Monday, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $166.18, changing hands as low as $165.39 per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CBRL's low point in its 52 week range is $141.63 per share, with $185 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $165.80.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »