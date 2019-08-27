Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CACC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $446.98, changing hands as low as $446.43 per share. Credit Acceptance Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CACC's low point in its 52 week range is $356.12 per share, with $509.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $446.85.
