Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKLN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (Symbol: BKLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.69, changing hands as low as $22.66 per share. Invesco Senior Loan shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BKLN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.59 per share, with $23.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.67.
