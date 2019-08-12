Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BG

In trading on Monday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.19, changing hands as low as $54.66 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.26 per share, with $72.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.41.
