Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BDXA

In trading on Monday, shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.12, changing hands as low as $59.02 per share. Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BDXA's low point in its 52 week range is $54.669 per share, with $67.71 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.22.
