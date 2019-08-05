Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BBAX

In trading on Monday, shares of the BBAX ETF (Symbol: BBAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.71, changing hands as low as $24.69 per share. BBAX shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBAX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.94 per share, with $26.821 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.60.
