Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATRC

In trading on Monday, shares of AtriCure Inc (Symbol: ATRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.30, changing hands as low as $30.09 per share. AtriCure Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATRC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.11 per share, with $36.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.08.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »