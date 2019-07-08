Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APTV

In trading on Monday, shares of Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.69, changing hands as low as $76.51 per share. Aptiv PLC shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APTV's low point in its 52 week range is $58.80 per share, with $98.77 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.77.
