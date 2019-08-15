Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - APAM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.93, changing hands as low as $25.77 per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APAM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.16 per share, with $33.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.80.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »