Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AOA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.61, changing hands as low as $52.56 per share. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AOA's low point in its 52 week range is $46.97 per share, with $55.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.70.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »