Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMRN

In trading on Friday, shares of Amarin Corp plc (Symbol: AMRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.43, changing hands as low as $18.18 per share. Amarin Corp plc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.35 per share, with $23.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.21.
