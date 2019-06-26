Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALGN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.12, changing hands as low as $268.41 per share. Align Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALGN's low point in its 52 week range is $177.925 per share, with $398.8793 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $268.66.
