Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AIA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Asia 50 ETF (Symbol: AIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.22, changing hands as low as $58.59 per share. iShares Asia 50 shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIA's low point in its 52 week range is $53.045 per share, with $64.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.54.
