Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGR

In trading on Monday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.99, changing hands as low as $49.08 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.81 per share, with $53.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.35.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »