Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 12,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.6% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
Polaris Industries Inc. (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 5,422 contracts, representing approximately 542,200 underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,200 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 12,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
