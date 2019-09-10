Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, SKT, UBER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 49,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 8,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 10,324 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 46,423 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring September 13, 2019
, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
