Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WW, NAV, PCG

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Weight Watchers International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total of 20,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 3,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) options are showing a volume of 3,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 408,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 48,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

