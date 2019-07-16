Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UVE, AMD, WDC

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE), where a total of 1,150 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 219,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 294,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 36,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 37,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UVE options , AMD options , or WDC options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

