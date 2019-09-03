Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, AIMT, DCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 6,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 13, 2019 , with 645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AIMT) options are showing a volume of 2,975 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AIMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of AIMT. Below is a chart showing AIMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) options are showing a volume of 1,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of DCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of DCI. Below is a chart showing DCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
