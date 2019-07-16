Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, XPO, LULU

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 7,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 775,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 7,386 contracts, representing approximately 738,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 13,179 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

