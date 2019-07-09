Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, LNG, LYB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 135,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 7,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,700 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 22,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 50,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.3% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 21,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
