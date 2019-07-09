Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, LNG, LYB

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 135,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 7,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,700 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 22,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 50,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.3% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 21,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options , LNG options , or LYB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: TSLA , LNG , LYB


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar