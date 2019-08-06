Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SHAK, AVD, CECO

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total of 26,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 374% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 699,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

American Vanguard Corp. (Symbol: AVD) saw options trading volume of 3,005 contracts, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares or approximately 283.8% of AVD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AVD. Below is a chart showing AVD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Career Education Corp (Symbol: CECO) options are showing a volume of 9,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 273.5% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,300 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options , AVD options , or CECO options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

