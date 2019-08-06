Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Recro Pharma, Inc (Symbol: REPH), where a total volume of 1,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.8% of REPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of REPH. Below is a chart showing REPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Invacare Corp (Symbol: IVC) saw options trading volume of 2,172 contracts, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of IVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of IVC. Below is a chart showing IVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
