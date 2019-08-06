Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: RAMP, BLK, CUB

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP), where a total volume of 6,772 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 677,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.7% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 6,898 contracts, representing approximately 689,800 underlying shares or approximately 135% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cubic Corp (Symbol: CUB) saw options trading volume of 3,187 contracts, representing approximately 318,700 underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of CUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of CUB. Below is a chart showing CUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RAMP options , BLK options , or CUB options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

