Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PZZA, TTD, TREE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 6,706 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 670,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 10,332 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,125 contracts, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020
, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PZZA options
, TTD options
, or TREE options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »