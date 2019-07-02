Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, ORLY, CACI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total of 6,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 694,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 226,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,900 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
