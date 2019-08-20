Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, GT, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total volume of 7,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 19,675 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 7,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,700 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 4,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 455,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

