Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Party City Holdco Inc (Symbol: PRTY), where a total of 21,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.7% of PRTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRTY. Below is a chart showing PRTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) saw options trading volume of 14,272 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119.5% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 17,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRTY options , SSNC options , or GOOG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

