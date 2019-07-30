Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Party City Holdco Inc (Symbol: PRTY), where a total of 21,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.7% of PRTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 10,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PRTY. Below is a chart showing PRTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) saw options trading volume of 14,272 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119.5% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,800 underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 17,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019
, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:
