Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), where a total volume of 4,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,000 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) saw options trading volume of 6,291 contracts, representing approximately 629,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 22,234 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

