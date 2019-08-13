Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMER, FDX, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total volume of 2,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 250,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 11,142 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 68,206 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 6,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
