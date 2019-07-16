Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 5,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 511,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 605,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 99,189 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 20,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,243 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OLED options
, X options
, or ADBE options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »