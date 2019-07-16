Quantcast

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 5,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 511,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 605,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 99,189 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 20,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 24,243 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OLED options , X options , or ADBE options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: OLED , X , ADBE


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar